“I want to put on a show” - Tye Ruotolo says entertainment a top priority after victorious outing at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo always aims to entertain fans.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion secured his second successful defense at ONE Fight Night 31, defeating multi-time IBJJF gold medalist Dante Leon in the evening's co-main event.

Ruotolo landed a unanimous decision over Leon inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, retaining his 26 pounds of gold and closing out their trilogy with back-to-back wins.

Knowing how difficult it is to compete alongside the most exciting sport in the world—Muay Thai—Ruotolo always tries to deliver something exciting for fans when he's on the mat. During the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference, he said:

"Every time I get to come in here and get the opportunity, I want to put on a show for you fans, I do my best, you know? Because you guys are getting to watch the best Muay Thai fights in the world. It's so exciting."

"So I do my best to make it exciting for you guys, and just to have a space here in the stadium, it's super special," he added.

Tye Ruotolo says there's only one man who can beat him, and the answer probably won't surprise you

With a perfect 8-0 record on martial arts' biggest global stage, Tye Ruotolo has looked practically unbeatable throughout his ONE Championship run.

However, the reigning welterweight submission grappling king says there is one man who can beat him.

"It's my brother," he said while speaking about his brother and fellow ONE world champion, Kade Ruotolo. "So, right now I'm looking pretty good. I'm super stoked. You know, whoever they feel can take me out at 185. Just contact Tom DeBlass and he'll line it up."

Perhaps one day we'll see the two Ruotolos go toe-to-toe inside the Circle, but for now, it looks like Tye Ruotolo will follow in his brother's footsteps and test his mettle in MMA in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

