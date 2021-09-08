"I want him to retire on a victorious note" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals which fighters he’s supporting the most in 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov has suggested that he’s supporting Shamil Zavurov, Islam Mamedov and Islam Makhachev the most in 2021.

'The Eagle' notably addressed his friend Zavurov’s upcoming fight against Nariman Abbaso, which will take place at Eagle Fighting Championship 40.

RT Sport MMA posted a video of Khabib from his recent media scrum:

‘The Eagle’ revealed that his team has a good game plan for the 37-year-old Zavurov. When asked whether the Russian tops the list of fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov has been rooting for in 2021, the former UFC lightweight champion stated:

“Yes. I think he is. One of those on the very top. First, or maybe second. Who else… Yes, I was also really rooting for Islam (Makhachev), but I was more confident in his case. It was more nervous, but I was more sure at the same time. He is young. He is doing great; just need to avoid any force majeure situations... I also was really nervous about (Islam) Mamedov because his opponent was a former Bellator champion, a very good fighter.

“So, Mamedov, Shamil, Shamil, because we were raised together. He is the man I was growing up with. He’s been in the sport for more than 20 years now. Even more. Almost 30 years. He’s been in this sport for his entire life. And anyway, age matters. I really want him to retire on a victorious note. And I don’t want him to lose.”

Khabib indicated that age is the reason he’s nervous about Zavurov’s fight. He added, however, that the veteran is prepared and has always been very professional and disciplined.

The recently retired Dagestani emphasized that Zavurov will surprise a lot of people in his fight against Abbasov at EFC 40 on September 17.

Meanwhile, Islam Mamedov recently fought and beat former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus via a split decision at Bellator 263.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s close friend Islam Makhachev faces the biggest test of his career this year

Islam Makhachev (left); Khabib Nurmagomedov (right)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s childhood friend and longtime training partner Islam Makhachev is looking to follow in his footsteps and win the coveted UFC lightweight title.

Makhachev will face former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267 on October 30. The winner could receive a shot at the UFC lightweight title or perhaps be booked in a number one contender fight early in 2022.

