“I want to see this fight, too” - Superbon “not that surprised” Jo Nattawut earned world title shot against Tawanchai

The first fight between Thai superstars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut certainly left fans wanting more, and one of those spectators eager to see the two trade leather once more is Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is part of the vocal contingent who wanted to see Tawanchai and Nattawut share the ONE Championship ring for a second time, and he's getting his wish this June.

Tawanchai will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon said he wasn't surprised that ONE Championship booked the second fight between Tawanchai and Nattawut for the featherweight muay Thai strap.

"I'm not that surprised because I think that was gonna happen. Last fight, he [Nattawut] was a little bit better, but it's good to give him a rematch, give him a chance to prove once again if he's better or not. That's a good idea, I want to see this fight too."

Tawanchai and Nattawut first fought inside the ONE Championship ring in a featherweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15.

Although the two fighters are more known for their Muay Thai accolades, the match they had in October 2023 was a true kickboxing classic.

Tawanchai ultimately took the unanimous decision win, but fans quickly argued that Nattawut had as much right to claim the victory in Bangkok.

Watch Superbon's interview below:

Superbon plans huge knockout over Marat Grigorian on ONE Friday Fights 58

While he's waiting for the rematch between Tawanchai and Nattawut to transpire, Superbon will be incredibly busy preparing for his world title fight.

Superbon will face old rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said he plans on knocking out the same man he beat in his first defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE X.

"I can throw a knee, a jumping knee, I can do that too. I think those are the two things I can knock him out with, a jumping knee or a head kick."