Superbon lists variety of weapons he'll use to knock out Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is set for a rematch against a man he beat two years ago, Armenian striker Marat Grigorian.

The bout. which will headline ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, will be for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two master kickboxers fought at ONE X in March 2022, for Superbon's kickboxing throne at the time. After five rounds of heart-stopping action, the Thai former world champion defended his belt via a unanimous decision.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 33-year-old former ONE world champion listed the ways he plans to end the bout with Grigorian:

"I can throw a knee, a jumping knee, I can do that too. I think those are the two things I can knock him out with, a jumping knee, or a head kick."

Superbon believes Marat Grigorian won't be any different in rematch at ONE Friday Fights 58

After their first bout, the two warriors alternated wins and losses.

Superbon dropped the belt to Chingiz Allazov in his next fight but bounced back with a highlight-reel knockout of Tayfun Ozcan. His most recent outing was a five-round Muay Thai war for the ages against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

As for Grigorian, he bounced back by defeating the aforementioned Ozcan in his next bout but lost a world title bid to Chingiz Allazov after. His most recent outing was a knockout win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong earlier this year.

On whether or not a different Marat Grigorian will show up on fight night, Superbon told ONE:

"There's nothing different about him. Marat, he keeps fighting with the same style. He hasn't changed that much."

Those are bold and confident words from the former world champion.

Whether or not he is correct in his assessment is still yet to be determined. ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com).