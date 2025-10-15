  • home icon
  • “I want to show the world” - Yuki Yoza says he will be the one to beat Superlek at ONE 173

"I want to show the world" - Yuki Yoza says he will be the one to beat Superlek at ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 15, 2025 07:59 GMT
Superlek (L) vs Yuki Yoza (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Superlek (left), Yuki Yoza (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza of Japan believes he possesses all the right tools to defeat the fearsome Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an all-striking war.

The pair of world-class strikers will duke it out at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in the blockbuster card taking place on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Yoza has impressed thus far with his 12-fight winning streak and back-to-back wins over Elbrus Osmanov and former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

However, the pound-for-pound great Superlek presents a completely different challenge.

Speaking to ONE ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Yoza confidently predicted victory against ‘The Kicking Machine'.

"I believe I'm also the only one who can beat Superlek. By achieving that, I am the one who truly deserves the belt. I want to show the world,” he said.
Yoza has dazzled the home of martial arts in his last two appearances, where he showcased dynamic and well-rounded striking.

It will be interesting to see how the Team Vasileus ward’s crippling kicking arsenal will match up with the flyweight kickboxing world champion’s lethal weaponry.

Yoza has eyes on 26 pounds of gold, and a victory over Superlek on home soil would establish his status as the next man in line for bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

Yuki Yoza sees 26 pounds of gold in his future

Yuki Yoza came to ONE not just to participate, but to take over. The Japanese star has been a whirlwind of destruction thus far, and won't stop until he gets the ultimate prize.

The 27-year-old believes he's destined to become the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

The Team Vasileus affiliate told ONE:

"I'm the future bantamweight Champion of ONE. I want to prove that soon. I already beat the undefeated Osmanov, then Petchtanong within a month. I'm the only Japanese fighter who has done that."

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

