"I don't want to spend a week in the hospital" - Paul Felder reveals why he chose retirement instead of a Tony Ferguson fight 

UFC fighter-turned-commentator Paul Felder acknowledges that he retired a "touch too early" as he could've fought fellow ranked lightweights like Tony Ferguson if he chose to stay active.

However, Paul Felder recently revealed that none of the match-ups in the talent-rich 155-pound weight class piqued his interests:

"There's plenty of guys below me that are amazing. Islam Makhachev, Diego Ferreira, Gregor Gillespie. They can probably beat me, I can probably beat them [but] I'm not excited about it. Tony Ferguson, three-fight losing streak. Not excited about that. I don't wanna do that. I don't wanna do a week in the hospital. Breaking my orbital, breaking my face. Puncturing a lung. More scars than I could even count. I don't want that anymore."

'The Irish Dragon' also revealed that the only thing that motivated him to continue was the opportunity to become a champion. But when Paul Felder realized that the title shot wasn't within his reach, he decided to call it a career.

The 37-year-old also cited some recent MMA tragedies as his reason for deciding to leave the sport when he did:

"I think this is the first time when I finally really think... after those two loses in a row [and] watching guys like Jacare break his arm. Watching Cowboy fight five more fights past when I think they should. I'm not going to be that guy. I've said from the very beginning of (my time in) the sport that fights past his expiration date. And I think it's here. And I think it's a touch early but I'd rather be a touch early than a touch late."

Watch his interview at the post-event press conference below:

Paul Felder's announcement at UFC Vegas 27

"I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."@felderpaul has called it a career 👏 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/QGoTXPsBKQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

Paul Felder announced his retirement in the middle of the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast. The 37-year-old veteran revealed that he's ending his pro-MMA career after spending seven years with the UFC:

"I love the UFC with all my heart for everything that they've given me. For every opportunity that I had to be sitting here at this desk. To be working on television. Something that I've always wanted to do and I'm gonna keep doing this. And I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."

Currently ranked number nine in the UFC’s 155-pound weight division, Paul Felder ends his career with a 17-6 record. He last fought Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night 182, losing in a close split decision after five rounds.

All class. Always exciting.



Thank you so much @FelderPaul and congratulations on an amazing career 🐉 pic.twitter.com/QTdCQi4Qqk — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021