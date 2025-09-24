“I want to surpass my strongest self” - Yuya Wakamatsu ready to put on a show for Japanese fans at ONE 173

Winning the ONE flyweight MMA world championship in front of his loyal Japanese faithful will always be the highlight of Yuya Wakamatsu's professional career.But as sweet as that legacy-building victory was at ONE 172 last March, ‘Little Piranha’ is out to top that moment in his first world title defense.Wakamatsu will put 26 pounds of gold on the line against strawweight MMA world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.The Japanese slugger enters this champ vs champ showdown riding the high of four straight wins, capped by that incredible first-round knockout of Adriano Moraes to make his dreams come true.Wakamatsu sent the entire Saitama Super Arena crowd into absolute pandemonium, a core memory that he will cherish forever.Speaking to ONE Championship, the 30-year-old revealed his ambitious goals for creating another unforgettable highlight in front of his compatriots.He said:&quot;I want to surpass my strongest self from last time and fire up the crowd even more.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlessed with dynamite on his fists, Wakamatsu certainly has all the tools to give his fans absolute entertainment each time he fights.The Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate understands the immense expectations that accompany competing for world titles on home soil, and he has no plans of letting his people down at ONE 173.Yuya Wakamatsu is honored to face a tough challenge in his first title defenseYuya Wakamatsu knew the road would only get tougher after acquiring 26 pounds of gold.'Little Piranha' has fully embraced his duties as the 135-pound division's ruler and is thrilled to have an opponent of Joshua Pacio's caliber as his first challenger.The Tribe Tokyo MMA man told ONE:&quot;He’s a great opponent because he’s a really strong champion. Only respect for him. But, yeah, I was happy with this chance to fight at ONE 173 against a really good opponent.&quot;Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on this champion vs champion showdown