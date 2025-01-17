"I warned him” - Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager gets brutally honest about the Frontier Airlines incident 

Khabib Nurmagomedov was infamously kicked off of a Frontier Airlines aircraft while traveling in the U.S. ahead of Islam Makhachev's UFC 311 title fight. Nurmagomedov will feature in his friend and teammate's corner during the bout.

Given the popularity of 'The Eagle', his recent incident involving Frontier Airlines has gone viral amongst MMA fans. The footage drew numerous reactions from fans, fighters, and pundits within the sport, many of whom blamed the airline company.

Ahead of UFC 311, Nurmagomedov's longtime manager, Ali Abdelaziz, shared his thoughts on the former champion being kicked off the aircraft. Abdelaziz addressed the incident during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, where he said this:

"His friend was having a trip to San Francisco, and they already booked the flight and he didn't want to make them feel bad and take a different airline. We all know Khabib is a very humble guy and didn't want to make the friend feel bad. [Khabib] just booked a flight and went with them and I warned him, I said, 'This is a s**t airline.' He's like, 'It's okay, I don't care.' And he just went there to be with his friends."

He added:

"I think these people need to apologize. I think he deserves an apology. It's not like he needs one, but I think these people need to apologize to him."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov's plane incident below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's incident causes Merab Dvalishvili to take travel precautions for UFC 311

UFC 311 will feature two exciting title fights, with Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 as the main event, while Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov will feature in the co-main event.

The card will take place at the Intuit Dome on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles, and the bantamweight champion recently made the journey from Las Vegas, where he trained for the bout, to the 'City of Angels'.

However, following Khabib Nurmagomedov's incident with Frontier Airlines, 'The Machine' opted not to fly to California. During episode 3 of the UFC's Embedded Series for UFC 311, the Georgian said this:

"We are staying in Las Vegas. Tonight I'm going to California, I'd rather drive. We all know what happened with Khabib, they kicked [him] out. So I don't want the same thing to happen to me. So I'd rather go with my car, with my friends. In the car we'll be cool."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (7:38):

