"I wave the flag" - Sean Strickland shares his thoughts about meme showing him leading pride parade

Sean Strickland has once again stirred the online community with his outspoken views, this time sharing his thoughts on Pride Month, which is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

The former UFC middleweight champion, known for his unfiltered opinions, questioned the allocation of an entire month for Pride celebrations, leading to a meme frenzy on social media.

Creative fans superimposed Strickland's face onto images of pride parades, humorously depicting him as a leader in the celebrations. Responding to one such image on X, Strickland embraced the humor, stating:

"Some people do the easy things to get a month... Fight cancer battles with cancer... Overcome slavery... psshhh.. But I DO THE HARD THING! I wave the flag 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 HONOR ME!!!!!!!!! Lmao these means are why I'm on Twitter"

Check out Strickland's response below:

Michael Bisping pushes for Sean Strickland vs Robert Whittaker

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has thrown his voice behind a potential clash between Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, calling it a "pivotal" and "sensational matchup" for the division.

Whittaker returned to winning ways at UFC 298, defeating Paulo Costa and reigniting his title aspirations. Meanwhile, Strickland, coming off a title loss to current champion Dricus du Plessis, awaits his next challenge.

Bisping, analyzing the middleweight landscape on TNT Sports, believes Strickland presents the perfect opportunity for Whittaker:

"I think we give Whittaker to Sean Strickland. I think Strickland vs. Robert Whittaker is a sensational matchup and it’s very very important and pivotal in the division, right? Strickland, of course, has got business with both guys - Izzy and Dricus - but he ain’t going to fight them anytime soon.”

Bisping further explained, saying:

“[Strickland] just lost the belt, okay? So what does he do? He’s got to beat another top contender. It was his first defense, alright? So it’s not like he gets automatically another title shot. I believe he has to earn that and so does Robert Whittaker. Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland - tell me you don’t want to see that fight. Everybody wants to see that fight and whoever wins that, gets the winner of Dricus and Adesanya.”

Check out Michael Bisping's take on the potential matchup below: