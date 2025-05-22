“I will accept that fight” - Stamp Fairtex addresses ‘mom-champ’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ call for a rematch

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand would be glad to run it back against ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
Stamp, who was then atomweight Muay Thai queen, lost her gold to Rodrigues in August of 2020 via a close five-round majority decision.
Recently, the Brazilian expressed interest in a rematch with Stamp, with the latter now saying she's game.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp responded to the call out.
The Fairtex Training Center representative said:
"I didn’t hear about that, but I will accept that fight. If it’s gonna happen, I’ll be happy. But before that, I want to make sure 100 percent for my knee first, then I can fight with anyone because I’m really hungry to fight now."
Stamp is the former atomweight MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing world champion -- a three-sport titleholder in ONE Championship, which is undoubtedly a rare feat.
A rematch between Stamp and Rodrigues would be absolute fireworks.
Stamp Fairtex gives updated timetable on her return: "Now I'm focused a lot about rehab"
Stamp Fairtex had big plans for 2025, but that all began to fade when she reaggravated the knee injury that has kept her out of action for the last two years.
The former atomweight MMA queen recently gave fans an update on her recovery status. She told South China Morning Post:
"Now I'm focused a lot about rehab. So I think maybe [in] two or three months or four months I can train like normal."
Stamp added:
"Everyone has been supporting me, and they said they’d still be by my side, and they’re cheering me. I [am] really glad to hear that."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex's next fight.