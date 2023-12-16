“I will always push myself” - Mikey Musumeci thrilled to test himself on Season 2 of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”

Mikey Musumeci has opened up on the opportunity to compete on season two of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

Over the past two years, Musumeci has established himself as the biggest submission grappling superstar on the ONE roster. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has been unbeatable since joining the Singapore-based promotion (6-0), and he now looks to overcome a test outside of combat sports.

ONE Championship has begun advertising the second season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. During one of their previously released trailers, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Musumeci, was seen as a participant.

Musumeci discussed the opportunity on Instagram with the following message:

“NEW CHALLENGES- REALITY TV // The easiest way to live life is surrounding yourself with people that feed your ego. People that never push you to grow or be uncomfortable. They keep you delusional. People that never hurt your ego. The problem is to me this way of life feels like death. No matter how painful or uncomfortable it is, I will always push myself in situations that can hurt my ego and make me uncomfortable because for me the only way I feel I am living life is growing and learning.”

Musumeci continued:

“Do I have business work experience? Do I know how to work with business people trying to stab each other in the back? Let’s see, you put me in any environment and I adapt and find a way to alter my homeostasis ❤️😊. The Apprentice Season 2 - Dec 28 Netflix Asia. Globally in the new year! 👨🏻‍💼"

When did Mikey Musumeci last compete under the ONE banner?

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari inside the distance. In his second promotional bout, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion with a unanimous decision win against Cleber Sousa.

Since then, the American superstar has secured four world title defenses, including wins against Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks. Musumeci last competed on October 6, when he submitted Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15.

It’s unclear when and who Mikey Musumeci will defend his throne against next.