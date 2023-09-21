“I will do my best” – Superlek promises to deliver performance for the ages against Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to produce a special performance when he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

On Friday, September 22, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has an opportunity to further his legacy in arguably the most high-stakes matchup of his career.

There’s no doubt the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to gain a second world title. Standing in Superlek’s way is Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with a perfect striking record under the ONE spotlight.

During an interview with ONE, ‘The Kicking Machine’ had this to say about his upcoming fight against Rodtang:

“I will do my best to make this fight live up to the hype. No matter if I win or lose, or if I knock him out or get knocked out, I want everyone to remember me as the one who tried my best to give you the best performance.”

Superlek and Rodtang are coming off highlight-reel knockout wins. ‘The Kicking Machine’ last fought on July 14, securing a second-round knockout against Tagir Khalilov on short notice.

Meanwhile, Rodtang’s last fight was on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10. ‘The Iron Man’ showcased his world-class skills with an electric second-round elbow knockout against Edgar Tabares. He also received a standing ovation from the North American audience.

Rodtang vs. Superkek is a must-see matchup to determine the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium event can be seen live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.