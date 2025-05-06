“I will be the champion” - Brazil’s Lucas Gabriel says he’s already amped up to get between the ropes for his next match in ONE

Lucas Gabriel has yet to fully recover from his last fight, yet he's already gearing up for whatever ONE Championship gives him next.

The Brazilian grappling machine is coming off a bloody unanimous decision win over China's Zhang Lipeng in their lightweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an Instagram video he posted following his win, Gabriel said he's hyped up for his next match in ONE Championship as he tries to climb to the top of the dangerous lightweight MMA class.

Lucas Gabriel said:

"He guys, what's up? Just stopping by to thank you for all the support, encouragement, and messages. I'm really happy! My opponent was really experienced, my coaches and I trained hard and worked a lot based on his game. And I managed to feel good, I was confident and dominant in the fight."

He added:

"We'll keep training, I already feel ready for the next one, because like as I said there [in the ring], I will be the champion of the division!"

Gabriel, a natural grappler, managed to neutralize Zhang's terrifying knockout power early in the match when he surprised the Chinese slugger with methodical striking in the fight's opening minute.

Zhang, however, snuck in an elbow that cut Gabriel open, which painted the canvas in blotches of deep crimson.

Nevertheless, Gabriel controlled Zhang for most of the fight with his suffocating grappling to earn the nod of all three judges sitting ringside.

Gabriel pushed his ONE Championship record to a perfect 4-0.

Lucas Gabriel gets engaged after a hard-fought battle against Zhang Lipeng

Lucas Gabriel didn't just win his match against Zhang Lipeng, but he also won in life following his bloody fight.

After concluding his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Gabriel invited his partner Francesca Sedlmaier to the ring before dropping down to one knee and asking one of the greatest questions a man could ever ask.

Gabriel asked Sedlmaier:

"I want to say I came here ready to be the champion. I love this woman. This is the woman of my life. She came from Brazil to be with me with our daughter. So will you marry me?"

Sadlmaier then gave the answer he was waiting for:

"Yes!"

