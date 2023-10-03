“I will continue to improve myself” - Stamp Fairtex ready to unleash a better version during world title reign

Stamp Fairtex plans to continue evolving now that she’s the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

On Friday, September 29, Stamp was scheduled to fight Ham Seo Hee for the interim women’s atomweight MMA world title. Things quickly changed when Angela Lee came out and officially announced her retirement in front of the fans inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The ONE Fight Night 14 main event was changed to an undisputed world title fight, and Stamp rose to the occasion.

The Thai superstar overcame adversity and secured a third-round knockout due to a body shot. As a result, she became the first fighter in promotional history to earn gold in three different sports.

Stamp’s impressive performance also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus.

Following her historic win, Stamp Fairtex shared a collage of photos on Instagram from the night with the caption:

“Thank you to everyone who supported. I will continue to improve myself, I promise.🥰🥰🙏🙏”

ONE Championship fighters and personnel filled the comment section with praise for Stamp, including the following people saying:

“Congratulations @stamp_fairtex 👏👏👏” - Aung La N Sang

“Thank you. I was happy to play against a great player like you😘😉” - Ham Seo Hee

“Congratulations🔥✨” - Takeru

“👑👑👑” - Chatri Sityodtong

“Congratulations Stamp !!! 👑👑” - Adriano Moraes”

Stamp Fairtex’s rise to superstardom with ONE Championship has been legendary.

The Thai superstar started her promotional journey in July 2018. Since then, she’s established impressive resumes in three different sports, leading to records of 11-2 in MMA, 2-1 in Muay Thai, and 2-1 in kickboxing.

Stamp has also etched her name into combat sports history with the following accolades - former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix champion, and the ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

For those who haven’t since Stamp Fairtex’s latest win, the replay of ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

