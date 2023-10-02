Stamp Fairtex eyes Janet Todd in first step to reclaiming Muay Thai and kickboxing belts

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex finally accomplished the goal that she set out to achieve when transitioning from striking to MMA.

Defeating Ham Seo Hee last Friday, September 29, the Thai superstar became the ONE atomweight MMA world champion, making her the first athlete to achieve three-sport world championship status in the promotion.

Her dedication to improving her MMA skills paid off on fight night as she produced a measured and calculated striking display before finishing the fight in the third round with some ruthless body shots.

Having achieved the objective that she has had her heart set on for some time, the 25-year-old is already looking at the next accomplishment on her hit list.

Though she has previously held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships simultaneously, she lost both belts in the process of climbing the rankings in the MMA division.

After making it to the top of the all-encompassing sport, Stamp now aims to return to striking so that she can reclaim the belts that she lost.

Both titles are currently still being held by the opponents that claimed the gold from her, serving as added motivation for the Thai superstar to reclaim what was once hers.

With Muay Thai champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues only just competing, Janet Todd’s kickboxing title is the next goal in mind for the newly crowned MMA world champion.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp spoke about her plans going forward and how she hopes to face Todd in a rematch once the opportunity arises:

“I want to do kickboxing first, so a rematch with Janet Todd. I don't know [how soon]. It’s up to Chatri Sityodtong if he gives me this shot.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.

