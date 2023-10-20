“I will be crowned two-sport world champion” - Jonathan Haggerty believes he’s destined for double-gold status

Jonathan Haggerty is confident he will emerge victorious in his upcoming fight to become a two-sport world champion.

In April of this year, Haggerty made history by dethroning Nong-O Hama of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round knockout. ‘The General’ has accomplished plenty throughout his career, but he’s still hungry for more.

On November 3, Haggerty has an opportunity to solidify himself as a legend by becoming a two-sport world champion. To do so, ‘The General’ must take out Fabricio Andrade, the bantamweight MMA world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Haggerty recently hyped fans up with a training video shared on Instagram. The 26-year-old voiced his confidence with the following social media post caption:

“I will be crowned a 2 sport world champion come November the 4th @onechampionship 🤴🏼#AndNew BELIEVE ME.”

Jonathan Haggerty’s fight against Nong-O represented his official departure from the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, where he’s a former world champion. ‘The General’ wanted to decrease his drastic weight cut, leading to his historic win earlier this year.

As for Fabricio Andrade, the Brazilian last fought on February 24 when he faced John Lineker in an immediate rematch. ‘Wonder Boy’ lost his first opportunity to become a world champion due to a no-contest, but he wouldn’t be denied a second time as he battered Lineker to secure a fourth-round TKO.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will headline ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The November 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.