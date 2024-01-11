“I will definitely take it” - Artem Belakh won’t hesitate to send Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu to the shadow realm at ONE Fight Night 18

Russian standout Artem Belakh is prepared for a three-round war with Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be gunning for a highlight-reel finish.

Belakh delivered a memorable performance in his promotional debut against Leandro Issa at ONE 162, but a devastating second-round knockout loss to South Korean star Kwon Won Il forced him to take a step back and reassess his things.

Now backed by a new gym and a renewed determination, Artem Belakh is ready to add another big win to his resume when he meets the Mongolian veteran at ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday, January 12.

“I am preparing for a three-round fight, where every minute will be more and more intense and impressive, and as soon as the opportunity for a finish arrives I will definitely take it,” Belakh told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “I am confident I will get the victory.”

Currently sitting as the No.4-ranked bantamweight MMA contender, a decisive win for Belakh could put him in the conversation for a potential title opportunity in 2024.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu ready to sneak into the top five with a win over Artem Belakh

Ready to spoil Artem Belakh’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu has looked nothing short of impressive through his first three appearances with the promotion.

Kicking off his run with a unanimous decision victory over Adonis Sevilleno, Baatarkhuu has since added a first-round knockout against Rockie Bactol and a submission win over Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.

Quickly establishing himself as one of ONE Championship’s most well-rounded prospects, Baatarkhuu will look to sneak into the bantamweight division’s loaded top five with a solid showing against Artem Belakh.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.