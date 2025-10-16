  • home icon
  • “I will definitely win” - Takeru Segawa growing more confident as he gets closer to Denis Puric fight

“I will definitely win” - Takeru Segawa growing more confident as he gets closer to Denis Puric fight

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 16, 2025 04:38 GMT
Takeru says he is confident of beating Denis Puric at ONE 173.
Takeru says he is confident of beating Denis Puric at ONE 173. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa is counting the days when he returns to ONE Championship action next month. He has grown confident of being able to come up with a big victory on fight night.

'Natural Born Crusher' is featured at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. He will battle veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing contest.

Takeru is angling for a bounce-back victory after losing by knockout in his last match in March to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

It is a goal that he is confident of delivering on, believing that he is in tiptop shape and not short in motivation.

He expressed his confidence on an Instagram post, writing:

"1 month to go. I will definitely win."
As part of his preparation for ONE 173, Takeru is making sure that he is not leaving any stone unturned in working on his game and strategy, even spending some time at Southern California training facility Boxing Works to get added know-how.

Takeru using loss to Rodtang as motivation to get a win at ONE 173

Heading into ONE 173, Takeru has admitted that he is using his loss to Rodtang last time around as a huge motivation to get a win. He is hoping that by beating Denis Puric he gets to have a rematch against 'The Iron Man' next.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that it is very important for him to exact payback on Rodtang.

The Team Vasileus standout said:

"My biggest motivation is to get revenge on Rodtang. Signing with ONE was to fight Rodtang. I want to face him again in the best condition possible."

Takeru joined ONE Championship in 2023 following a distinguished career at K-1, where he was a multi-division champion. His journey in the promotion has been bumpy so far, going 1-2 in his first three matches.

Takeru-Puric is one of 16 top-notch matches on offer at ONE 173. Seven of the fights in the marquee event have world titles on the line.

