"I will finish the fight very quickly, first or second round" - Paulo Costa plans to stop Marvin Vettori early in his return fight on October 23

Paulo Costa gave fans his prediction for his upcoming bout against Marvin Vettori on October 23.

'The Eraser,' while speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, said:

"Everybody will see the old savage Paulo Costa going forward and so aggressive and sober...I want to finish the fight very quickly, the first or the second round not more than that."

The Brazilian also gave fans a glimpse of his psychological mindset, saying he was going into the octagon with an 'all in or nothing' attitude.

"I think about myself, like a gambler. You know, when I go to the casino, like all in, always, this is the kind of fighter I am. I go all in, always."

The 30-year-old Brazilian also poked fun at himself and his controversial situation about him drinking wine the night before his middleweight championship fight against Adesanya.

Costa also quoted a famous line previously said by 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor:

"I put my life on this sport [since] a long time ago and I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over, McGregor [said] that, I like that."

'Borrachinha' also spoke about Robert Whittaker and whether he deserves a title shot next against the current king of the middleweights, Israel Adesanya.

"You know he made his way, to the title shot [so] I can wait for him. After him [I'll fight for the title]," said Paulo Costa while being appreciative of Whittaker's road back towards the title shot.

Watch his full interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Paulo Costa will return to the octagon after a year-long layoff

Paulo Costa will compete on October 23 when he faces Marvin Vettori.

His return to the octagon comes after a year-long layoff, during which he completed a hair transplant procedure.

Paulo Costa's last fight came against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' knocked the Brazilian out in the second round of their contest at UFC 253.

Vettori's last fight was also against Israel Adesanya. 'The Italian Dream' was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision at UFC 263. His fight against Costa could be influential in the middleweight division, and the winner of the fight could receive another attempt at Adesanya.

Who do you think will get their hand raised on October 23, Paulo Costa or Marvin Vettori? Let us know below!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh