“I will give it my all” - Phetjeeja aims for a stellar performance against Kana to kickstart epic 2025

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom plans to "fight more often" in 2025, starting with a world title defense against Kana Morimoto.

At ONE 172, several Japanese fighters, including Kana, will attempt to become a world champion in front of their home crowd.

The fighter tasked with stopping Kana is Phetjeeja, the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion who's unbeaten in the promotion.

Phetjeeja only fought once in 2024. 'The Queen' plans to be more active this year, which she explained during an interview with ONE:

"The fans keep asking, when is Petchjeeja coming back? What happened to her? Is she not coming back? So I want to fight more often, about three months per fight is good. So this fight is really important for me, I will give it my all."

Phetjeeja has proven to be one of the best female strikers in ONE, defeating Anissa Meksen and Janet Todd in her kickboxing outings in the promotion so far.

Meanwhile, Kana has fought twice in ONE, losing against Meksen and defeating Moa Carlsson.

Sunday's ONE 172 goes down inside the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The March 23 spectacle features Takeru vs. Rodtang, Superlek vs. Nabil Anane, Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri, and more.

Phetjeeja hopes to challenge herself against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Phetjeeja has voiced her respect for Kana Morimoto's fighting skills, ensuring she won't underestimate her at ONE 172.

With that said, the women's atomweight kickboxing world champion is already eyeing another challenge - claiming two-sport supremacy.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja had this to say about wanting to fight ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues:

"I have been eyeing the Muay Thai gold for a year now. I want to have the chance to meet Allycia, the champion, as well. I have been wanting to challenge her for a long time."

