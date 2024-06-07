"I will KO him with any move" - Masaaki Noiri tells fans not to blink in his fiery slugfest with Sitthichai 

Japanese striking specialist and ONE debutant Masaaki Noiri promises to bring the same excellence to the Circle that allowed him to capture titles in multiple divisions in K-1.

The 31-year-old will have an opportunity to leave a lasting impact right off the bat in the world's largest martial arts organization this coming Friday, against a high-profile opponent.

Noiri will trade heavy leather with Thai veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on Prime Video on June 7, live in US Primetime from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking in front of the media during the event's presser, the highly-touted promotional newcomer vowed to put on a great show and etch his name into world title contention:

"I'm super excited for this fight. And for me, I think that's fine. I think it's my time. This is my time in order to achieve my goal to be a ONE world champion."

To achieve his goal of becoming the next contender in the stacked featherweight kickboxing division, Masaaki Noiri said he'll finish Sitthichai within three rounds in any way possible. He added:

"I will KO him with any move. Watch me on Saturday."

Noiri, of course, won titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai thanks to his ability to dish out maximum damage from every angle. Let's see if the Team Vaselius affiliate can live up to the hype in less than 24 hours.

Rewatch the ONE 167 press conference here:

Masaaki Noiri believes he figured out Sitthichai's weakness

A true student of the game, Masaaki Nori meticulously observed how Sitthichai operates, particularly in his last match with Marat Grigorian.

'Killer Kid's beautiful mid-range attacks were in full display at ONE 165 in Noiri's home country, Japan, last January.

Unfortunately for the 34-year-old veteran, he got dropped by a vicious body shot from Grigorian, resulting in a TKO loss.

Sensing a hole in Sitthichai's armor, Masaaki Noiri told ONE about his plans to exploit this weakness:

"His weakness is defense when the distance gets closed. Last time he got caught with a body shot for the KO loss, so that will be an area to target this fight."

ONE 167 is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.