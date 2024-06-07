Japanese sensation Masaaki Noiri expects Sitthichai to be at his "absolute peak form" at ONE 167

Japanese kickboxing superstar Masaaki Noiri is ready to face the best opposition, and he wants nothing less than a peak Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong for his ONE Championship debut.

Noiri will officially arrive at ONE Championship when he faces Sitthichai in a featherweight kickboxing contest at ONE 167 this Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

Ahead of his showdown with Sitthichai, Noiri told Combatpress he wants the best version of 'Killer Kid' and put on an absolute barnburner in Bangkok.

Masaaki Noiri said:

"He won't want to fight me at my range, he'll want to keep his distance, so from his perspective, it may be an unfavorable matchup. I really think Sitthichai will come with an 'I can't lose' attitude and be more serious than ever before. He'll come with the mindset of having fought at the top level until now. He'll come at his absolute peak form."

Noiri is a two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion and one of the top signings ONE Championship made this year.

His arrival at the promotion is sure to send shockwaves down the stacked featherweight kickboxing division, and Sitthichai seems to be the perfect test for him.

Sitthichai is an eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and currently sits as the number three contender in the featherweight kickboxing division.

Noiri's ONE Championship debut and the entire ONE 167 card are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Masaaki Noiri ready to make his mark in ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri already proved his worth in Japan, and he now wants to make an emphatic statement in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Noiri said the opportunity to test himself against the best kickboxers in the world was what led him to sign on the dotted line.

"ONE really has gathered the world's top fighters from across different promotions, which is why I wanted to challenge myself on this stage. I have the confidence to win here, which is why I came to challenge them."