“Strong people tend to be kind” - Masaaki Noiri shares his greatest influence in martial arts career

Japanese kickboxing superstar and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri is one of the most celebrated figures in the sport today. The 31-year-old took up combat sports at an early age to help him deal with childhood bullying.

However, it wasn't until he met a certain acquaintance who had a huge influence on his fighting career that he really started to take things seriously.

Trending

Noiri told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"If I had to point to the origin of my martial arts journey, it would be the son of the chairman of the previous gym I went to. If it wasn't for him, I never would have gotten into martial arts. He's the one I admire the most."

Noiri now counts himself among the elite in the world's largest martial arts organization, but he says he would have never reached the heights he has if it weren't for his friend.

He added:

"Back when I received their guidance, they treated me like a younger brother. They were kind to everyone. Strong people tend to be kind."

Fans will not have to wait long to witness Masaaki Noiri's next fight, as the 31-year-old is ready to make his ONE Championship debut this weekend.

Masaaki Noiri to face Thailand's 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri can't wait to throw down in the circle for the first time, and he's taking on a legit legend of the sport in his first fight in ONE Championship.

Noiri is set to lock horns against No2-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates during fight week.