“I'm open to anyone ranked in the division” - Masaaki Noiri aiming to burst through top 5 athletes

Masaaki Noiri becomes the latest addition in the featherweight kickboxing ranks, and he has high hopes for his future.

Facing one of the legends hailing from Thailand, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, in the sold out ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, the Japanese standout believes that if he can score quick stoppage, more opportunities will come for him.

Noiri is indeed brimming with confidence to make a huge statement in this debut, and he also has a plain laid out for his next fights in ONE.

He spoke to ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated fight against the Thai legend:

"As for who I want to fight next, I'm open to anyone ranked in the division. Chingiz is #1, but I'd want to fight Superbon or Grigorian too."

He added:

"ONE has gathered the world's top fighters across promotions, which is why I wanted to challenge myself on this stage. I have the confidence to win here, which is why I came to challenge myself."

Masaaki Noiri feels no pressure ahead of his debut, aims fast finish

One of Japan's kickboxing icons, Masaaki Noiri, is ready to make a loud entrance.

Incredibly, the featherweight standout does not feel any pressure ahead of his most anticipated debut against Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, who is known for his fast-paced, powerful strikes and technical prowess.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Noiri said he is not shrouded by the shadows of his opponents' achievements, as he still keeps in mindset in a correct path:

“It’s my ONE debut so I have nothing to lose. I’ve always had the challenger’s mindset, but this time I’m the real, legitimate challenger."

He added:

"The fans’ expectation and pressure will only fuel me.”

Indeed, all fans in the United States and Canada can catch this event live and free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs at US primetime on Friday, June 7.