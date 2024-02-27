“I will live up to the expectations” – Tang Kai promises to put on a show in Qatar

Tang Kai is excited to put on a show for all of his supporters in his first defense of the ONE featherweight MMA world championship.

The Chinese megastar has had his return postponed by some injuries that have kept him out of action ever since he won the title back at ONE 160 in 2022.

His comeback fight will see him take on the same opponent as he faces interim champion Thanh Le in a rematch that fans have been looking forward to for a long time.

The matchup will feature as one of three MMA world championship contests on the groundbreaking ONE 166 card on March 1.

With ONE Championship making its Qatar debut at the Lusail Sports Arena, the divisional kingpin is proud to get a spotlight like this for his upcoming contest.

Tang Kai told the promotion in a recent interview that he is grateful for all the support he has received and will look to pay that back on fight night:

“Thank you for your support, I will do my best to finish this match and bring a wonderful visual feast to all fans. I really appreciate that ONE will choose to present my first title defense on such an important card, and I will live up to the expectations of the global audience for this title fight.”

Tang Kai versus Thanh Le is sure to deliver at ONE 166

When looking at the best matchups that are on deck for ONE 166 in Qatar, many would point to the rematch between Tang Kai and Thanh Le as one you can’t afford to miss.

Both men are out to prove their status as the best in the division this time around and the excitement has only grown across the fight being pushed back.

Le’s interim title win over Ilya Freymanov dialed up the hype an extra few notches following his remarkable submission win to secure the gold.

He will now look to reclaim the world championship that he once held by dethroning the reigning champion and securing revenge at the same time.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.