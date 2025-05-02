  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I will be ready” - Lucas Gabriel shares his advantages ahead of showdown with Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31

“I will be ready” - Lucas Gabriel shares his advantages ahead of showdown with Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31

By Jake Foley
Modified May 02, 2025 13:10 GMT
Lucas Gabriel
Lucas Gabriel (left) believes he is ready for anything against Zhang Lipeng (right) [images via ONE Championship]

Lucas Gabriel claimed he "will be ready" for "wherever the fight unfolds" against Zhang Lipeng.

Ad

Over the past two years, Gabriel, a Brazilian lightweight MMA fighter, has established a 3-0 ONE Championship record on the Friday Fights circuit.

Gabriel will have an opportunity late this week to make a name for himself on the primary roster. The Brazilian is scheduled to fight Zhang at ONE Fight Night 31.

While speaking to ONE, Gabriel had this to say about his upcoming fight:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I have a very versatile game and movement that can confuse him. I can fight both standing and on the ground. I am a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and I consider myself an experienced striker, so wherever the fight unfolds, I will be ready.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lucas Gabriel has a tough challenge waiting for him at ONE Fight Night 31. Zhang Lipeng, a hard-hitting Chinese lightweight, holds a 4-2 record in ONE Championship, including three wins by knockout.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

John Lineker reveals what Lucas Gabriel is helping him with during training

Lucas Gabriel has been working behind the scenes for years to prepare for a run in the ONE Championship lightweight MMA division. The 25-year-old has trained with versatile fighter John Lineker, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion who's also fought in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

During an interview with ONE, Lineker praised Gabriel by saying:

Ad
"Gabriel is a friend of mine, he trains here on our team. He always came to train with us here in the city of Paranagua. He's a good guy. Training with Lucas helped me a lot with my striking, kicks, and knees.”

Lucas Gabriel is a promising star in the lightweight MMA division. A win against Zhang Lipeng would prove that Lucas Gabriel could be a threat to Christian Lee's world title.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.

Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications