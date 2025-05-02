“I will be ready” - Lucas Gabriel shares his advantages ahead of showdown with Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31

Lucas Gabriel claimed he "will be ready" for "wherever the fight unfolds" against Zhang Lipeng.
Over the past two years, Gabriel, a Brazilian lightweight MMA fighter, has established a 3-0 ONE Championship record on the Friday Fights circuit.
Gabriel will have an opportunity late this week to make a name for himself on the primary roster. The Brazilian is scheduled to fight Zhang at ONE Fight Night 31.
While speaking to ONE, Gabriel had this to say about his upcoming fight:
"I have a very versatile game and movement that can confuse him. I can fight both standing and on the ground. I am a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and I consider myself an experienced striker, so wherever the fight unfolds, I will be ready.”
Lucas Gabriel has a tough challenge waiting for him at ONE Fight Night 31. Zhang Lipeng, a hard-hitting Chinese lightweight, holds a 4-2 record in ONE Championship, including three wins by knockout.
ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
John Lineker reveals what Lucas Gabriel is helping him with during training
Lucas Gabriel has been working behind the scenes for years to prepare for a run in the ONE Championship lightweight MMA division. The 25-year-old has trained with versatile fighter John Lineker, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion who's also fought in Muay Thai and kickboxing.
During an interview with ONE, Lineker praised Gabriel by saying:
"Gabriel is a friend of mine, he trains here on our team. He always came to train with us here in the city of Paranagua. He's a good guy. Training with Lucas helped me a lot with my striking, kicks, and knees.”
Lucas Gabriel is a promising star in the lightweight MMA division. A win against Zhang Lipeng would prove that Lucas Gabriel could be a threat to Christian Lee's world title.