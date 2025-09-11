"I wish the absolute worst for her killer" - Conor McGregor reacts to stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska 

Conor McGregor recently shared his reaction to the tragic incident involving Iryna Zarutska, expressing his outrage over the attack. McGregor condemned the actions of the perpetrator, who stabbed the Ukrainian refugee.

For context, Zarutska boarded a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 22. Shortly after boarding, she was reportedly stabbed with a pocket knife by Decarlos Brown Jr., a 34-year-old homeless repeat felon. The attack was unprovoked, and Zarutska was left stunned. She fell to the floor and ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

In a post on X, McGregor paid his respects to the Ukrainian refugee, writing:

"I cannot escape the images circulating of the innocent, harmless, Ukrainian woman on public transport. Brutally m*rdered from behind. For nothing! I wish the absolute worst for her killer and I am neither shy nor sorry in saying this. The absolute WORST IS DESERVED! Slava UKRAINE 🇺🇦 ❤️🙏 RIP Iryna Zarutska"

Elon Musk endorses Conor McGregor to become Ireland's next President

Conor McGregor has been expressing his dream of becoming the President of Ireland for over a year. He has lately taken a strong stand against various negative practices and incidents around the world. Through his social media posts, McGregor has frequently stated his intention to bring about changes if elected.

As a result, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently endorsed McGregor for the presidency of Ireland. In a post on X, Musk wrote:

"Shame on Simon Harris for tyrannically blocking the will of the people of Ireland! Conor McGregor for President to save Ireland."

Speaking of his fighting career, McGregor hasn't stepped inside the UFC octagon since his defeat to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. Although he was scheduled to scrap against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, the bout fell through as the Irishman suffered a toe injury.

