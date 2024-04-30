"I wouldn't wish on anyone" - Dillon Danis pens comforting message to Francis Ngannou after loss of his 15-month-old son

Dillon Danis has shared a heartfelt post on social media for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou after the Cameroonian suffered a terrible loss.

News recently broke that Ngannou's 15-month-old boy named Kobe passed away. The 37-year-old shared a post on social media communicating the tragic information.

In the post, Ngannou spoke about Kobe and asked for advice on how to deal with the loss:

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How can you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Danis took notice of the post and issued a message to the Cameroonian. 'El Jefe' said that although he has said negative things about Ngannou in the past, he was sorry for the 37-year-old's loss:

"I know I've said a lot about Francis, but at the end of the day, in martial arts, we are all one. This is a terrible tragedy that I wouldn't wish on anyone. Sending prayers, brother. Stay strong."

Dillon Danis' friend Conor McGregor also sent a message to Francis Ngannou

Irish superstar and Dillon Danis' friend Conor McGregor also sent his condolences to Francis Ngannou on social media.

'The Notorious' commented on one of Ngannou's posts and expressed his feelings about the tragic incident:

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family this time."

Ngannou was most recently seen in a boxing clash against Anthony Joshua. The event took place on March 8 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Predator' suffered a brutal knockout in the second round of the fight. With the defeat, the Cameroonian currently holds a 0-2 record as a professional boxer.