"I wish to explore this" - Conor McGregor tweets out an image showing his interest in buying Chelsea Football club

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to express his desire to buy Chelsea Football Club.

Roman Abramovich, the current owner of the European champions, has put the club up for sale. There have been speculations about the future of Chelsea F.C. Now, McGregor has chimed in on himself as a potential buyer.

'Notorious' posted a screenshot from a WhatsApp chat that showed the club is valued at £3 billion. Here's what he wrote:

"I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC"

The former two-division UFC champion has previously expressed his interest in buying Manchester United as well.

The Blues are the current European champions after winning the UEFA Champions League last season. They also recently conquered the FIFA Club World Cup.

Check out Roman Abramovich's official statement on his decision to sell the club:

What's next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

McGregor has been on a bad run inside the octagon of late. He has lost three out of his last four fights in the UFC. The Irishman last competed at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. He lost the contest after suffering a freak leg break at the end of the first round. The doctor called a stop to the fight and 'The Diamond' was declared the winner via TKO.

McGregor has been working on his recovery ever since. He recently revealed that he is aiming for a return to the octagon by July.

It will be interesting to see who he fights upon his comeback. He has called out current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on several occasions. However, 'Do Bronx' is set to take on Justin Gaethje in the first defense of his title. Other contenders, like Islam Makhachev, are also waiting in line to get their title shot.

In a recent interview with John Morgan of The Underground, UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on what's next for McGregor. According to White, it depends on who the champion is when 'Notorious' returns. The champion will have his say on this as well. Here's what White said:

"It’s gonna depend on who the champion is. The champion has some say in that, too. Who’s gonna be the champ when Conor McGregor comes back? And what do they wanna do? If you look at [Charles] Oliveira, if it’s still Oliveira by the time he comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor. Who knows? I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak