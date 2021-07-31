"I wish but not like him" - Khabib Nurmagomedov admits he'll never be as good as Mike Tyson in boxing

Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that even if he tried, he wouldn't become as good a boxer as the legendary Mike Tyson. Nurmagomedov, his manager Ali Abdelaziz, and Henry Cejudo recently appeared on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast.

EsNews has released some behind-the-scenes footage where Mike Tyson is seen claiming Khabib Nurmagomedov has the potential to become a big star in the world of boxing. However, when 'The Eagle' was asked to react, he said he'll never be as good as Mike Tyson in boxing.

"I am great in boxing? Umm, not like him, not like him. I wish, but not like him in boxing," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mike Tyson and Khabib Nurmagomedov recording a podcast together… pic.twitter.com/Resaaibwf3 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 31, 2021

Khabib then went on to praise Manny Pacquiao ahead of his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr. Nurmagomedov said Pacquiao is a great champion and appreciated him for inspiring millions of people across the globe.

"Of course, I like this guy. He inspires millions of people around the world, you know, like very good example for the people. Great champion, you know. He's a legend," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hails Tyson Fury as the best boxer on the planet right now

While praising both Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, 'The Eagle' also revealed who he thinks is the best boxer in the world. According to Khabib, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is the best boxer on the planet right now.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) believes Tyson Fury is boxing's best https://t.co/9XsBZXT8rG — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 14, 2019

"Right now? I truly believe Tyson Fury is the best. Heavyweight and undefeated and he beat everybody. Like very close, like Canelo, Usyk, Crawford, like all these guys very close. Like just my opinion like top like Tyson Fury right now. I know, I know. Like winner, they have to fight versus Tyson Fury-Wilder winner. Like a semifinal. But right now, I believe Tyson Fury is the best."

Tyson Fury is set to face Deontay Wilder in a trilogy match at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, on October 9, 2021. Their first contest ended in a draw. Fury then dominated Wilder in the second bout.

