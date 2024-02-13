Behind every great man is a supportive woman, and Jonathan Haggerty is grateful to have his muse by his side.

‘The General’ rose to superstardom last year after being hailed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, following massive victories over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, respectively.

But even before the fame and glory, Jonathan Haggerty relied on his constant source of inspiration, his doting girlfriend Kenzie Draper.

According to the British striker, Draper always had his back through the good times and bad. She was there to lend her ear each time he had a rough day at training.

It’s only fitting that Draper is a part of his career ascension, especially now that Haggerty is reaping the fruits of his hard labor.

The two-sport world champion told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“It's great having her alongside me. It's motivational. And I come home after a hard day of training and have a little chill, let my hair down. When I'm in fight camp, she's in fight camp. She hears all the moaning, she gets an earful sometimes, but she's very supportive of what I do."

Jonathan Haggerty furthered:

“I couldn't do it without her if I am totally honest. So I'm very grateful. I'm very grateful that I have someone beside me, that’s the way she is.”

Kenzie Draper will be cheering for Jonathan Haggerty in his title defense vs Felipe Lobo

The entire Team Haggerty is indeed fired up for ‘The General’s first bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against the fiery Felipe Lobo in just a couple of days at ONE Fight Night 19.

For sure, we can expect Kenzie Draper to cheer her lungs out for her man inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America