Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn knows his next opponent is no joke. And while he has the experience of a grizzled veteran, he also knows reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will bring the heat in their upcoming showdown.

Tawanchai is one of the most explosive strikers of this generation. The 24-year-old phenom packs dynamite in his fists and has steel pipes for legs. His power is so destructive that he’s known to break his opponents’ limbs with his devastating strikes.

Such was the case when Tawanchai faced top contenders Jamal Yusupov and Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai blasted Yusupov’s leg into oblivion in August of 2023, while snapping Kiria’s arm in half with another kick months later.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon says he is confident he will not suffer the same fate as Tawanchai’s previous opponents and believes he is strong enough to withstand his fellow Thai star’s freakish power.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

“Frankly, those two [Jamal Yusupov and Davit Kiria] just let their guard down. But I [won’t] be careless like them. So his leg kick does not bother me. In Muay Thai we are taught to guard tightly from the start. But foreigners don’t like to guard because they are confident in their toughness.”

Tawanchai and Superbon throw down in epic all-Thai showdown

Fans will be glued to their television screens when reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai locks horns with former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two do battle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.