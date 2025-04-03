“I won’t be starstruck” - Lyndon Knowles plans to soak in the atmosphere in world title challenge vs. Roman Kryklia in Bangkok

Lyndon Knowles is fully ready for his shot at the big leagues when he makes his ONE Championship debut in Bangkok.

The British slugger will challenge two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the promotion, the multi-time WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion said he's prepared to soak in the grand atmosphere of his shot at the coveted piece of gold.

Knowles said that it's not only the fight that he's looking forward to but also the other responsibilities that come with headlining a ONE Championship card.

"I won’t be starstruck by any of this, but you’ve got to try and enjoy it along the way. You’ve got to stop and smell the roses sometimes, or it’ll have been and gone before you know it," said Lyndon Knowles.

Although he's making his promotional debut, Knowles isn't new to ONE Championship.

Knowles is the younger brother of famed coach Christian Knowles, the trainer of Jonathan Haggerty. He's often in the corner whenever the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion steps between the ropes.

For those uninitiated, Knowles is the hulking figure wearing a bright pink bowler hat and sporting a vintage moustache in Haggerty's corner.

Knowles, though, is now the one taking center stage, with Haggerty backing him up from the corner.

ONE Fight Night 30, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lyndon Knowles wants to send shockwaves across martial arts at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia has looked unstoppable ever since he debuted in ONE Championship.

The Ukrainian juggernaut is a perfect 6-0 in the promotion, with five knockout finishes, and holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world championships.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Knowles said he's ready to make his mark in ONE Championship and shatter Kryklia's aura of invincibility:

"Yeah, it is [huge]. I agree. I definitely do. It certainly is. The beginning of the year, I wasn't sure. I'm 39 this year, and I'm like what's happening, what do I do, and suddenly I get this call, and it certainly feels like destiny."

