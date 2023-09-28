"I wonder if she has spoken to Diicot" - Andrew Tate shares screengrabs of "ex-girlfriend" asking for forgiveness in light of legal troubles

Andrew Tate is currently facing the greatest legal battle of his life after being formally charged with human trafficking and sexual assault, among other criminal offenses, in Romania. He is currently awaiting trial alongside his younger brother Tristan. Despite their troubles, neither man has maintained a low profile.

Now, Andrew Tate has taken to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared the details of a private exchange he had with a person he claims to be his ex-girlfriend. The said person is identified only by the name 'Alina'. He posted screenshots of their alleged WhatsApp conversation, wherein Alina begs for his forgiveness.

The pair's conversation appears to be about infidelity, with Alina repeatedly apologizing while claiming not to have engaged in any affairs during their relationship. Tate, however, offers very little in response, only sending her a picture of someone throwing trash into a trash bin.

In his post, Andrew Tate claimed to have booted his alleged ex-girlfriend from his home half a decade ago. Furthermore, he wondered if she will contact DIICOT, a Romanian law enforcement agency tasked with combating organized crime, and accuse him of human trafficking.

His exact words are as follows:

"This is an ex girlfriend of mine that I kicked out the house about 5 years ago. I wonder if she has spoken to Diicot and accused me of human trafficking yet."

The former kickboxer was also recently mentioned by Sammy-Jo Luxton during an X exchange with a fan, who insulted the MMA fighter and OnlyF*ns star for talking about her body. The fan also claimed that Tate, who is widely criticized for his misogynistic rhetoric, was right about modern woman.

This, however, drew a retaliatory response from Luxton, who claimed to know Tate from her time as an amateur Muay Thai kickboxer.

What other crimes has Andrew Tate been charged with?

While it is well known now that Andrew Tate has been charged with human trafficking and sexual assault, he is also facing another charge. Tate has been accused of founding an organized crime syndicate to sexually exploit women by luring them to him and his brother under false pretenses.

The organized crime syndicate is believed to operate in numerous countries, including Romania, where the Tate brothers are currently based, along with the United Kingdom and the United States.

