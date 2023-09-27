Sammy-Jo Luxton delivers stinging reply to Andrew Tate's fan's tweet about modern women, speculates on how Tate would respond

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate are among the most divisive public figures in the world. However, the two men have carved out a specific fanbase for themselves in the combat sports community which supports them fervently, despite their controversial nature. This includes other fighters as well.

In particular, Andrew Tate, who is facing charges of human trafficking and sexual assault, among other criminal offenses, is often criticized for his misogynistic rhetoric. This led to one of his fans, on X, taking aim at Sammy-Jo Luxton, a longtime fighter and OnlyFans model, by criticizing her for talking about her body.

He then punctuated his tweet by alluding to Andrew Tate supposedly being right about modern woman.

However, in a stunning response, Luxton revealed that she has known both Tate brothers for over a decade as she has ample experience as a Muay Thai kickboxer.

She then speculated that Tate himself would find greater issue with a man disrespecting her as a fighter and another man urging her to undergo cosmetic surgery to augment her breasts, which a prior Tate fan had done to mock her physical appearance.

While most fans might not know of Sammy-Jo Luxton, she fought in the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s exhibition boxing match against Aaron Chalmers back in February.

She also recently offered her thoughts on the scheduled matchup between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett.

According to her, Ferguson's chances of emerging victorious are unlikely given how steep his decline has been. Meanwhile, the Tate brothers await the legal battle of a lifetime.

What did Chris Curtis say about Andrew Tate?

Newly-minted UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is not a fan of Andrew Tate, marking himself as one of the few MMA fighters who does not approve of his conduct.

As it turns out, neither does his close friend and training partner, Chris Curtis, who recently hit out at the controversial social media influencer.

Curtis described Tate as what weak men mistake for a strong one, and urged everyone to find better role models than Tate.

Another MMA fighter who has been critical of the former kickboxer has been UFC Hall of Famer, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, who recently challenged him to a fight.