"This man preys on the weak" - Chris Curtis doubles up on Sean Strickland blasting Andrew Tate, says men should choose better role models

Chris Curtis is one of the most notable names in the top 15 landscape of the UFC middleweight division. He is known for his slick boxing skills and perhaps more so for his outspoken personality, which mirrors his close friend Sean Strickland's own outspokenness. However, it isn't the only thing about him that mirrors Strickland.

Curtis recently took to Twitter to echo his close friend's criticism of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently facing charges of human trafficking and sexual assault, among other offenses. Curtis lambasted Tate as someone that weak men mistake for a strong one:

"Andrew Tate is what weak men think a strong man is... This man preys on the weak. So what does that say about you? To all the guys out there falling into this bullsh*t, learn to be strong on your own merits. You have your own strengths. Be a decent dude. Don't be this guy."

He further accused Tate of preying on the weak and advised men to seek better role models. Both Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland's criticisms of Andrew Tate are unique in the MMA world, as the former kickboxer-turned-social media influencer is generally endorsed by UFC fighters despite his misogynistic rhetoric.

Andrew Tate was recently endorsed by Colby Covington, as has Sean O'Malley, who recently defeated another fighter who expressed admiration for Andrew Tate in Aljamain Sterling. Besides Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland, there have been a few UFC fighters, past and present, who have criticized Tate.

Chris Curtis was supposed to fight at Noche UFC

Noche UFC was a thrilling evening. It featured the long-awaited rematch between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso for the women's flyweight title. Furthermore, it also featured a welterweight clash between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena, and Raúl Rosas Jr.'s return against Terrence Mitchell.

One bout that was scheduled for the evening was Chris Curtis vs. Anthony Hernandez. Unfortunately, 'The Action Man' was forced to withdraw from the matchup due to injury and was replaced by the streaking Roman Kopylov. Hernandez, in turn, withdrew from the bout due to injury as well.

This led to him being replaced by Josh Fremd.