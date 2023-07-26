"Championship belts that you bought off eBay" - Donald Cerrone eyes UFC return against Andrew Tate on the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg undercard

Controversial internet personality, Andrew Tate, and former UFC fighter, Donald Cerrone, recently got into a fiery exchange of words. The drama unfolded when Cerrone questioned Tate's kickboxing record and fighting skills. Cerrone's comments were brought up during a live stream by American YouTuber Adam22.

Unfazed by Cerrone's remarks, Tate swiftly defended his accolades, proudly highlighting his impressive fighting record during a live stream on influencer Adin Ross' channel. Tate emphasized that he is a four-time world champion in kickboxing and has prior experience in MMA.

Confident in his abilities, Andrew Tate took things a step further and issued a bold challenge to Cerrone for a potential clash. Tate, exuding unwavering self-confidence, dared Cerrone to try and prove his point. The internet personality firmly believes that Cerrone will come to regret any attempt to challenge him.

Donald Cerrone swiftly responded to Andrew Tate's audacious dare by taking to Instagram. In his response, he sought to undermine the influencer's kickboxing accolades, leaving no room for doubt about his stance. Cerrone stated:

"Back in the day when me and Joe Schilling used to watch videos of you [Tate] to try and want to fight you... You always ran like a little girl your entire career. Are you kidding me? I'm [going to] knock the sh*t out of you. I'm a real fighter. You're a fake bullsh*t wannabe fighter who made up a bunch of world championship belts that you bought off eBay."

'Cowboy' was last seen inside the octagon against Jim Miller at UFC 276. Following the submission loss, the American announced his retirement from the sport. However, Cerrone teased a return to fighting and proposed a potential clash against Tate on the rumored Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg undercard:

"Good thing my buddy Dana White owns a massive fighting organization and they are doing Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight. Tell you what, if you want to get your social media clout involved, I'll fight you on that son of a b*tch."

Catch Cerrone's comments below:

When Henry Cejudo exposed Andrew Tate's 75-9 kickboxing record

Former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo, mocked controversial influencer Andrew Tate in the past, exposing his professional kickboxing record.

Tate, known for boasting about his success in combat sports, claims to hold a 75-9 kickboxing record. However, while breaking down footage of Tate's kickboxing fights, Cejudo questioned the legitimacy of his record, pointing out matches against significantly less experienced opponents.

Cejudo calls out the common practice of padding records in combat sports and expresses doubts about the retired kickboxer's true fighting abilities. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cejudo stated:

"I don't follow him, you know. I've seen a couple of his Instagram stuff that he's done. I mean he seems like a pretty smart dude but he also has a padded record so you can have 80 fights and fight 80 different scrubs."

Catch Cejudo's comments below (9:30):