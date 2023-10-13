"I wouldn’t marry Logan" - Nina Agdal should break up if Logan Paul doesn't win against Dillon Danis, says influencer boxer Idris Virgo

Idris Virgo believes that Logan Paul is in a must-win fight this Saturday.

'The Maverick' has been out of action since a June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That night, he took the legend to an eight-round no-contest. Now, over two years later, he will look to earn the first win of his boxing career against Dillon Danis.

The build to his fight with 'El Jefe' has been extremely heated. Danis has repeatedly taken aim at Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. The Bellator star frequently posted intimate pictures of the model, including some that she alleges were stolen from her Snapchat account.

Expand Tweet

That has led to an ongoing lawsuit between Dillon Danis and Nina Agdal for harassment. Given all the drama surrounding the fight, Idris Virgo believes the bout is a must-win for Logan Paul, especially because he and Agdal are about to get married.

Speaking to Planet Sport, the influencer boxer stated:

“Logan’s got more pressure because if he losses to Dillon Danis, he didn’t defend his girl's honour. In all honesty, if I was Nina, I wouldn’t marry Logan because you didn’t defend me – you’ve got to win. There’s loads of pressure on Logan but then, with Dillon Danis, he’s got to back up what he’s saying as well. There’s equal pressure, but I think Logan’s got more to prove. If he doesn’t prove it, I don’t know what he’s going to do next.”

Is Logan Paul expected to defeat Dillon Danis?

The good news for Logan Paul is that he's widely expected to defeat Dillon Danis tomorrow night.

'The Maverick' hasn't fought in a boxing match in over two years. However, the fight will be the first for 'El Jefe' in over four years, having not been seen since a Bellator bout in 2019. Furthermore, it will be the first boxing match of Danis' combat sports career.

In his combat sports career, the Bellator star has very rarely used his striking at all. In fact, he's much more known for his work on the mat, as he was a great jiu-jitsu specialist.

That, combined with the YouTuber-turned-boxer being the much bigger fighter, leads him to be a massive favorite. According to the current betting line from FanDuel, Paul is currently a heavy -650 favorite, while Danis returns as a +410 underdog.

That's good news for Logan Paul's future marriage with Nina Agdal. Well, according to Idris Virgo, anyway.

Expand Tweet