“I wouldn’t want to face them” - Superlek admits fighting fellow Thai athletes not on his priority list

Superlek Kiatmoo9 admits that he is not too high on competing against fellow Thai fighters. However, he also recognizes that it is part of the trade that he is in, and he is honoring it.

'The Kicking Machine' shared this sentiment in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, underscoring that while it does not stop them from putting up exciting performances, there is still a certain familiarity when Thai fighters go up against each other and some element of surprise is lost.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion said:

"Of course, if I could choose, I wouldn't want to face them [fellow Thai fighters] because, you know, we're familiar with each other. If I could choose I wouldn't want to. But if it really is inevitable, how can I say no then?"

That is why Superlek is extra excited to be battling British striker Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. on Sept. 6 in an all-champion clash.

There the Thai superstar will challenge 'The General' for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his push to become a double champion while carrying the Thai banner.

ONE 168 is the ONE Championship's second live on-ground event in the United States. It will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Tickets for the event are now available on Ticketmaster.

Superlek battles Kongthoranee in all-Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 68

Before he channels his full focus on Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will first take on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in an all-Thai clash this week.

The two will collide in a flyweight Muay Thai battle, which is the co-headlining match at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 68, both Superlek and Kongthoranee are on impressive winning streaks, with the former winner of nine straight and the latter seven consecutive matches.

To catch ONE Friday Fights 68, check your local listings for its availability on your area.