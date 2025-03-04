"I wouldn’t be the wrestler that I am today"- Henry Cejudo pens soul-touching tribute following passing of 'hero' and 'great friend' Buvaisar Saitiev

Henry Cejudo joined several other prominent MMA stars in celebrating the life and legacy of Russian wrestling legend Buvaisar Saitiev after he passed away recently. Russian news agency TASS reported the demise of Saitiev in Moscow.

Saitiev stands out as one of the most gifted and decorated wrestlers of the modern wing. He picked up three gold medals in the 1996, 2004, and 2008 editions and inspired a generation of young wrestlers.

Cejudo posted a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote:

"It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling. He was a man that I looked up to growing up in the sport of wrestling. I remember winning and being part of the 2008 Olympic championship team, and I was more honored to be there with him. A man [who] was poetry in motion at its finest, and in my opinion, the greatest athlete who has ever ever lived or walked on planet Earth. I would never Fanboy over anybody but Buvaisar."

Cejudo added:

"I was so honored of the times that I did get a chance to hang out as I had a permanent smile the whole day. Thank you for all the great years that you gave the Wrestling community and inspiring millions of people across the world. I can honestly say [that] without @saitiev_74, I wouldn’t be the wrestler that I am today. Rest in peace, my hero, my legend and my great friend. 1975 -2025 RIP"

Check out Henry Cejudo's Instagram post below:

According to a report by RTVI, Saitiev was in a hospital in Moscow dealing with lung issues and alleged poisoning. The report also suggested that the reason for his demise was cardiac arrest due to intoxication.

Henry Cejudo claims Lamont Roach was "robbed" against Gervonta Davis

Henry Cejudo considers Gervonta Davis lucky to have kept his undefeated record intact after his recent bout against Lamont Roach Jr.

Davis took a controversial knee in the ninth round after eating a solid combination from Roach. However, referee Steve Willis didn't count it as a knockdown, and the pair settled for a majority draw.

He took to X to react to the decision and wrote:

"Lamont Roach got ROBBED! 'The Reaper' was able to control the center of the ring, unload various combinations and land some vicious strikes out of the clinch. Gervonta Davis took a knee mid-fight, which should’ve been ruled a knockdown. If it was scored how it should’ve been, Roach would’ve been named the rightful victor! If @OneOf1x doesn’t get the Tank rematch, I believe he should look to fight guys like Shakur Stevenson or Keyshawn Davis!"

Check out Henry Cejudo's X post below:

