Ian Garry gives reaction to Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis title fight - "Please tell me to retire"

Surging welterweight star Ian Garry was not impressed with the UFC 297 middleweight title clash between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. Reacting to the highlights of the fight on X, 'The Future' blasted the pair for what he thought was an underwhelming performance.

The Irishman has a troubled history with 'Tarzan' and, as such, was rooting for him to lose the fight. He said:

"I hope Sean gets sparked unconscious. There is no way I would've ever bet against du Plessis losing the fight, considering he mauled Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland isn't half the fighter Whittaker is."

Furthermore, Garry labeled the pair's performance amateurish while criticizing the American's standup game:

"Just sloppy boxing. Look, [just] Swinging. Look at this [shakes his head in disappointment]. The f*****g state of this. Zero technique, just slugging it out now. Oh my god, I feel like I'm watching two amateurs fight [laughs hysterically]. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire... F**k you, Sean Strickland."

'Stillknocks' edged out Strickland via split decision to capture the middleweight gold at UFC 297, marking a new dawn for South African MMA and gifting the nation its first UFC champion.

With 'Tarzan' knocked down from the 185-pound throne, Garry believes that a fight between him and the former champion is now a very real possibility. 'The Future' has been feuding with the outspoken American ever since Strickland publically slammed him and his wife last year and on occasion this year as well.

When Sean Strickland called Ian Garry's wife a "sexual predator"

Ian Garry's delight with Dricus du Plessis getting the better of Sean Strickland at UFC 297 doesn't come as a surprise, considering the pair's troubled history.

In 2023, when 'The Future's' wife Layla Anna-Lee was in the public eye for her controversial book, 'How to be a WAG', Strickland added fuel to the fire by labeling the 40-year-old a sexual predator, pointing out the age gap between the duo.

He took to X to note:

"Ian Garry's wife is a SEXUAL PREDATOR....... She sought out a young athlete to seduce because she's getting old and still wanted to be famous. Nobody of fame wanted you, so you preyed on a kid... You are and will forever be known as a succubus."

'Tarzan' didn't stop there and tried to flay the sportscaster in several follow-up tweets, promoting Garry to threaten legal consequences against the former middleweight champion.