Ian Garry reveals how “vicious, vile, untrue, and hurtful words” directed at his wife “boiled his blood” but also fortified their relationship

UFC welterweight sensation Ian Garry experienced a difficult phase toward the end of last year, during which a lot of the spotlight was on his marriage with English presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

Anna-Lee's book from a few years ago on the topic of WAGs and the age disparity between the couple was highlighted by many as problematic. Garry refused to afford any credence to the claims made on the internet and expressed his frustration at the baseless reports.

In an interview on The MMA Hour, he said:

"I feel like a lot of people are sheep... They’ve just heard whispers and rumors, and the truth is people love to hate. The internet, Instagram, Twitter, all of it is a very toxic place, and especially MMA media... One minute they love you, the next minute they hate you... But when people start attacking my loved ones with vicious, vile, untrue, and hurtful words to an obsessive level, it boils my blood, and it boiled my blood to an extent of which I have to be the bigger man and not respond..."

Garry also spoke about how he and his wife coped with the controversy and grew closer through the experience:

"It’s tough. At first, it was — it was upsetting, it was hurtful. It was difficult, just by the sheer amount and obsessive... It’s just the constant notifications of people talking s**t and people posting videos, and all of this nonsense. But now we’ve come out of this stronger, knowing that – it’s irrelevant what people say online. I love and adore my wife. I chose to be with her because she is the most inspirational person I’ve ever met, and I want her by my side until the very f*****g end of my life, and that’s my choice... So me and Layla are better off from it now”

Ian Garry threatens Sean Strickland with "hiding" bad enough to forget childhood trauma

Ian Garry has clashed online with middleweight champion Sean Strickland multiple times.

Strickland's comments about his wife were not recieved well by Garry. Likewise, 'Tarzan' was similarly agigated at trash talk directed his way by Dricus Du Plessis, voicing his opinion on child abuse being off limits for a fighter to comment on.

Garry addressed the issue in the interview and predicted that Strickland may lose his UFC middleweight title before the end of the year. He also spoke about a potential matchup and threatened Strickland:

“Mentions me, my wife and my family in that way, I’m gonna get my hands on him. Towards the end of the year, I don’t think Sean Strickland is going to be world champion anymore. And I believe there’s absolutely an opportunity for me to step up to middleweight and give him a hiding. And maybe I beat him so bad that he will forget all that trauma from his childhood and he can thank me.”

