  • Ian Garry's three-fight plan involving Islam Makhachev draws blunt reality check from UFC legend: "Easy tiger, easy" 

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Apr 29, 2025 20:21 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry v Prates - Source: Getty
A UFC legend weighs in on Ian Garry's three fight plan. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A UFC Hall of Famer has responded to Ian Garry's three-fight plan. Garry returned to winning ways against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City. 'The Future' then revealed his potential three-fight plan, which involves dethroning champion Belal Muhammad, beating Islam Makhachev, and then rematching Shavkat Rakhmanov to avenge a prior and sole loss of his career.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to Garry's comments on his YouTube channel. Bisping believes the Irishman's approach is difficult, but at least he has a remarkable vision.

"Whoa easy Tiger easy. I get it look listen I mean he's calling out Belal to win against Jack I understand... Feels he's going to beat Belal that will not be easy but of course you know you got to be confident. Then he's going to take on Islam Makhachev. I mean I like it again three fight plan, beats Belal , beats Islam, then beats Shavkat Rakmonov."
'The Count' added:

You know I like it right at least the man has a vision. You can talk all the sh*t in the world and I kind of get it you know what I'm saying but is that not what you want. Do you not want somebody with personality. I mean I would rather see somebody like that. That's cocky that's fighting in an octagon that someone that's a little bit you know it's great to be humble."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (5:57):

Joaquin Buckley wants to face Ian Garry

Ian Garry defeated Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City. Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley, who was in attendance for the event, issued a challenge to Garry. Buckley said:

"Ian, boy, stop messing up. You're making mistakes, you're gonna get knocked out. We need Buck vs. Cu*k, our first pay-per-view, don't f*ck it up, man! Don't f*ck it up."
Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

Dabeer Shah

A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.
Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.
Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books.

