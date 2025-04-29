Ian Garry's three-fight plan involving Islam Makhachev draws blunt reality check from UFC legend: "Easy tiger, easy" 

A UFC Hall of Famer has responded to Ian Garry's three-fight plan. Garry returned to winning ways against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City. 'The Future' then revealed his potential three-fight plan, which involves dethroning champion Belal Muhammad, beating Islam Makhachev, and then rematching Shavkat Rakhmanov to avenge a prior and sole loss of his career.
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to Garry's comments on his YouTube channel. Bisping believes the Irishman's approach is difficult, but at least he has a remarkable vision.
"Whoa easy Tiger easy. I get it look listen I mean he's calling out Belal to win against Jack I understand... Feels he's going to beat Belal that will not be easy but of course you know you got to be confident. Then he's going to take on Islam Makhachev. I mean I like it again three fight plan, beats Belal , beats Islam, then beats Shavkat Rakmonov."
'The Count' added:
You know I like it right at least the man has a vision. You can talk all the sh*t in the world and I kind of get it you know what I'm saying but is that not what you want. Do you not want somebody with personality. I mean I would rather see somebody like that. That's cocky that's fighting in an octagon that someone that's a little bit you know it's great to be humble."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (5:57):
Joaquin Buckley wants to face Ian Garry
Ian Garry defeated Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City. Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley, who was in attendance for the event, issued a challenge to Garry. Buckley said:
"Ian, boy, stop messing up. You're making mistakes, you're gonna get knocked out. We need Buck vs. Cu*k, our first pay-per-view, don't f*ck it up, man! Don't f*ck it up."
Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below: