Ian Machado Garry brushes off Joaquin Buckley's antics as "desperation"

Ian Machado Garry returned to winning ways at UFC Kansas City, defeating Carlos Prates via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, No.6 UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley attempted to antagonize 'The Future' throughout fight week to set up a potential clash. Buckley was also not impressed by the Irishman's performance against Prates. Garry has now fired back at 'New Mansa's' antics.

Ad

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Future' labelled Buckley's actions as desperation, claiming he is attempting to use Garry's name to generate interest.

"It's just desperation. That's all it is. It's quite sad. It's desperation. He can't generate enough talk about himself by doing the stuff he does so he needs to try to piggyback off other people. It's okay though. Let him be him... He should focus on his fight, get his fight done and then we'll see where the future goes."

Ad

Trending

Garry continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think he runs through [Kamaru] Usman. I don't think he wins him, I think he demolishes him... Again, I still think it's Belal [Muhammad] next and then I think I win the belt like I know I can. And then I'd absolutely welcome up Islam [Makhachev] and Shavkat [Rakhmonov] rematch."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garry and Buckley were previously booked to clash at UFC Tampa last December. 'The Future' was, however, pulled from the card to face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator, while 'New Mansa' remained on the card, facing Colby Covington. If the two continue to win, a matchup appears inevitable following their trash talk.

Ian Machado Garry snubs Sean Brady in three-fight plan

Ian Machado Garry returned to winning ways this past weekend. Garry has since revealed that he has his eyes set on the UFC welterweight title. On The Ariel Helwani Show, when asked about facing No.1 ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady, 'The Future' said:

Ad

"Not in my mind. That guy needs to do a little bit more, too. I think you could see many, many different scenarios for Sean, but in my mind, I don't think he's in my path right now."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.