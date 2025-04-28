"I don't think he's in my path" - Ian Machado Garry stays firm on 3-fight plan, snubs Sean Brady matchup

Ian Machado Garry returned to the octagon at UFC Kansas City and defeated Carlos Prates via unanimous decision, bouncing back from the first loss of his mixed martial arts career. After the win, Garry revealed that he is hoping to fight for the title next. The Dubliner also has a three-fight plan, and it doesn't include locking horns with No.1 ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady.

Ad

'The Future' recently doubled down on his plans, laying out what he hopes to accomplish in his next three appearances while snubbing a matchup with Brady. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Irishman revealed he has not been promised a title shot before being asked about facing Brady, to which he responded:

"Not in my mind. That guy needs to do a little bit more, too. I think you could see many, many different scenarios for Sean, but in my mind, I don't think he's in my path right now. I think it's the winner of [Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena]. Obviously, in my mind, I believe I'll win the fight, therefore Islam [Makhachev], the fact that he wants to move to 170 so if he wants to come up, I'd more than welcome that."

Ad

Trending

Garry added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Then I want the rematch with Shavkat [Rakhmonov]. That's the way I look at it. If that's my ideal way, that's the three fights that I want... I like it. It sounds good, right?... I think there's an absolute possibility that that is it because I don't think there's anyone bigger to fight for the title in the division right now."

Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ian Machado Garry hopes to step in as backup at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad will look to defend his welterweight title for the first time when he faces Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in less than two weeks. Following his victory over Carlos Prates, Ian Machado Garry took to Instagram to share that he plans to serve as the backup fighter for the bout, stating:

Ad

"What's up everyone? We just did it again. 25 days notice against one of the most dangerous guys in the division. And guess what? Next week, I'm flying to Canada. I fly to Canada, I'm the backup for that world title fight and if anybody slips up, you best believe there's a world title coming back home to Dublin, Ireland and Brazil, baby."

Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Despite Garry's plans to capture the belt in less than two weeks, it will require one of the fighters pulling out of UFC 315. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the promotion will allow him to fight two five-round bouts in two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.