Ian Garry shares six-word reaction to clip of college wrestler claiming he has the keys to beat Alex Pereira

Ian Garry recently clapped back at a fan who claimed he could beat Alex Pereira inside the octagon. Garry provided the fan with a reality check for his brash remark related to Pereira.

Pereira has put out multiple displays of his striking mastery both inside the kickboxing ring and the octagon. However, the Brazilian's grappling skills have subjected him to some trouble inside the octagon.

Pereira got taken down by Israel Adesanya in his first title fight at UFC 281. 'Poatan's' first light heavyweight rival, Jan Blachowicz, also controlled him on the ground for a significant amount of time, despite losing the UFC 291 fight via split decision.

Jiri Prochazka, also managed to score a takedown on Pereira at UFC 295. But the current light heavyweight champ got back to his feet swiftly and eventually scored a TKO victory over Prochazka.

A recent Instagram post from @sportscenter showcased a fan claiming he could beat Alex Pereira with a full fight camp on account of his collegiate wrestling skills. The follower also mentioned that any fighter with good grappling skills can make Pereira suffer inside the octagon.

The fan's comments earned him a response from Garry. The Irish UFC welterweight wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 This guy is every keyboard warrior"

Ian Garry's reaction to @sportscenter's Instagram post. {image courtesy: @sportscenter on Instagram]

Danier Cormier feels Alex Pereira can qualify for US Olympic wrestling team

Alex Pereira hasn't had to rely much on his grappling skills to win his UFC fights to date. However, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier once praised his wrestling skills, along with opining that he has enough to get selected for the US Olympic wrestling team.

About a year back, Cormier had a meetup with Pereira, which casually transformed into a wrestling match.

'DC' played the aggressor and tried to take him down with a leg hold. But Pereira defended it successfully and shot for a single-leg takedown of his own. The security had to intervene to free Cormier from Pereira's leg hold.

Following this encounter, Cormier appeared on an episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast where he rated Pereira's wrestling skills on par to qualify for the US Olympic wrestling team. He said:

"Honestly Chael. He [Alex Pereira] is one of the most talented wrestlers I’ve ever come into contact with. The strength is unmatched. Alex Pereira could possibly make it to the US Olympic team."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments right at the beginning of the video below:

