Ian Garry shares two-word reaction to wholesome backstage moment with Carlos Prates after UFC Kansas City

Ian Garry had a two-word reaction for a wholesome moment he shared with Carlos Prates after their fight. On Saturday night, Garry secured a unanimous decision win against Prates in the UFC Kansas City main event.

With that, 'The Future' pushed his promotional record to 9-1, while Prates dropped to 4-1. Following the five-round battle, Garry embraced Prates backstage, leading to a humble exchange between the welterweights.

The Irishman said:

"You are sinister. You have a very strong heart... 100%. This hand has power. I want to say to you, if you want help to go to the top, I will come back to Brazil. You need my help, let's go. You are Brazilian, and I want all the Brazilians to go to the top."

Prates added:

"Thank you for accepting the fight. I feel we're going to see each other again, maybe for the title."

On X, Garry posted footage of his backstage interaction with 'The Nightmare' and added the following two-word reaction:

"Respeito mano 🙏🏼" [Translates to: Respect bro]

Check out Ian Garry's two-word reaction and backstage interaction with Carlos Prates below:

Ian Garry reveals three-fight plan featuring Islam Makhachev

Ian Garry called for the winner of the welterweight title fight between champion Belal Muhammad and challenger Jack Della Maddalena, scheduled for the UFC 315 main event on May 10. 'The Future' is also the official backup fighter for the same.

During the UFC Kansas City post-fight presser, Garry had this to say about his three-fight plan to face Muhammad/Della Maddalena, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

"So I'm going to fight Belal next. I'm going to beat Belal. Belal has said it many times, I'm the toughest opponent in the division for him. Then when Belal doesn't have the belt, there's a certain pound-for-pound No.1 who wants to come up, and his name is Islam Makhachev."

Garry added:

"I beat him, I take that status, I win my first title defense, and then Shavkat gets the rematch. I'm going to go out there and I'm going to dismantle that man and prove that he never won that fight."

Garry's lone UFC loss was against Rakhmonov in December 2024. 'Nomad' was supposed to challenge 'Remember the Name' for the welterweight crown before suffering an injury, leading to Della Maddalena receiving the title opportunity.

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (31:45):

