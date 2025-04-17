Ian Machado Garry blasts "quitter" Carlos Prates after reviewing old fight footage ahead of UFC Kansas City

Ian Machado Garry has just taken aim at Carlos Prates, who he will face at welterweight in the UFC Kansas City main event. A clip of the Irishman revisiting one of Prates' older fights form his days on the regional Chinese scene has made the rounds on social media.

The fight in question was the Brazilian's deflating TKO loss to Mikhail Romanchuk at Chin Woo Men: 2016-2017 Season, Stage 3. After just two minutes of his opponent swarming him with combinations, Prates retreated to the fence and raised a hand in surrender, prompting the referee to end the fight.

The trash-talking Garry has used this moment as ammunition, accusing Prates of being a quitter and not a fighter. He filmed himself reacting to the fight, with the entire clip being shared on X/Twitter by Championship Rounds.

"Did you see it? Here, look at this. This is a video of Carlos Prates and his true fighting spirit. It's called being a quitter. He had just been beaten up all the rounds prior, puts his hand up, shakes his head, says, 'I'm done,' and just drops to the ground in absolute despair, because he knows that deep down, he's not a fighter."

Check out Ian Machado Garry reacting to Carlos Prates' loss to Mikhail Romanchuk:

One mistake Garry made was claiming that the loss occurred after several rounds of Prates taking damage. Instead, the Brazilian had actually lost the fight two minutes into round one. Regardless, he has improved tremendously since then. He was, at the time, a 7-5 fighter.

Now, Prates is on an outstanding 11-fight win streak, with 10 of those wins coming by way of TKO/knockout. In fact, those 10 stoppages are all consecutive, and include wins over UFC welterweight mainstays Neil Magny and Li Jingliang.

Ian Machado Garry is stepping in on short-notice for the second consecutive time in the UFC

UFC Kansas City marks the second instance of back-to-back short-notice fights for Ian Machado Garry, who is quickly proving himself a fighter's fighter. He previously stepped in on short-notice against the unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was scheduled to Belal Muhammad for welterweight gold.

Unfortunately, Muhammad withdrew from the fight due to a bone infection in his foot. Despite mounting a gutsy effort, Garry still lost the fight via unanimous decision. Now, he is stepping in on short-notice against Carlos Prates, who was previously linked to Geoff Neal.

