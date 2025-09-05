Ibragim Dauev ready to flip the script against Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35: “I’m not going to play by his rules”

ONE featherweight MMA contender Ibragim Dauev of Russia won’t allow Akbar Abdullaev to dictate the pace of the fight like he usually does.The 24-year-old will be gunning for ‘Bakal’s' top spot in the loaded 155-pound MMA division when they clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video this Friday, September 5, at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.Abdullaev has yet to taste defeat in 12 career fights, thanks in large part to his explosive power and aggressive style.The Krygz destroyer holds a remarkable 100 percent finishing rate, as he often imposes his will as soon as the match begins. While acknowledging the danger that Abdullaev brings, Dauev vowed not to be gun-shy against the dreaded knockout artist.The protege of two-division MMA kingpin Anatoly Malykhin told ONE Championship:&quot;The main lesson for me is not to take a heavy shot. But, like him, I also know how to finish fights early. I'm not going to play by his rules — I will impose my game and do everything so that the fight goes exactly as I want.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDauev’s plan to fight fire with fire is the right choice since being timid around the trigger-happy Abdullaev is the worst mistake he can make.Ibragim Dauev says beating Akbar Abdullaev would make him the No.1 contenderBeating Akbar Abdullaev will be easier said than done, but the spoils of victory couldn't be any higher for Ibragim Dauev.A win over the top-ranked featherweight MMA contender catapults the Russian into contention for the division's top dog Tang Kai. Dauev told ONE:&quot;This fight is very important for me because a victory will open up the opportunity for me to fight for the belt.”North American fans can watch this all-action encounter live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.