Ice Cube reveals his pick for the UFC 264 bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

American hip-hop and rap legend Ice Cube has cast his prediction regarding the upcoming rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The 'West Coast Warlord' Ice Cube picked Conor McGregor to win the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Ice Cube said:

"This is your homeboy, Ice Cube. You know who I got on the fight. 'The Notorious', man. Come on. Conor (is) gonna knock him [Dustin Poirier] out, maybe in the third round. Conor in three. Knock out. Yeah. So, that's my prediction. And look, before you check that out, check out the 'Big 3', man. 1 o'clock, CBS. Yeah. Check us out, 1 o'clock eastern, baby. CBS. Then, get in your pay-per-view, check out the UFC, baby."

What is Ice Cube's 'Big 3'?

'Big 3' is a 3-v-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

The league consists of half-court matches played amongst twelve teams over a season. The inaugural season of the Big3 took place in 2017. From officials to players, the organization boasts top-notch talent.

Trilogy won the first season of the Big3, Power won the 2018 season, and Triplets won the 2019 season. Just like other sports, Big3's 2020 season was done away with due to the onset of COVID-19.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway breaks down Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway feels that Dustin Poirier may surprise the world again. At the UFC 264 weigh-ins, max Holloway said:

"The one thing I hear everyone talking about is the leg kicks. But nobody talks about the takedown... Conor's takedown defense against Khabib (Nurmagomedov) was much better than when it was against Dustin (Poirier). At the end of the day, the thing that Dustin is talking about Conor, I think is takedowns. And if he takes down Conor, then we might be in a world of surprise again."

Dustin Poirier's sole takedown attempt against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 was executed quite easily. An unsuspecting Conor McGregor allowed himself to be taken down with ease in the opening moments of the fight.

'The Diamond' has a commendable ground game. He himself predicted that he would submit Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight.

Thus, it seems like Max Holloway's analysis falls in line with the latest evidence coming out of the lead-up to the trilogy fight in the main event of UFC 264.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will be successful with his takedowns to bag his second consecutive victory over Conor McGregor? Let us know in the comments!

Edited by Avinash Tewari